Woman dies at hospital after being shot outside Chick-Fil-A in west Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a woman Friday night outside a Chick-Fil-A in west Houston.

This happened at about 9:40 p.m. in the 8600 block of Westheimer.

According to police, the Chick-Fil-A manager heard gunshots, and when the manager walked outside to see what was going on they found a woman lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Police were called and arrived at the scene within minutes.

The injured woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police said they are talking to a person of interest, but at this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown.

Police said they are also looking for surveillance videos that can help them piece together what happened and identify a suspect.

This investigation is ongoing.

Victim is deceased at the hospital.

