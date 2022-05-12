HPD: 15-year-old girl shot woman in the neck during robbery, carjacking

The victim was walking out of a check-cashing business in southwest Houston Monday when she was ambushed in the parking lot, according to police.

HOUSTON — A 15-year-old girl has been charged in a robbery and carjacking in southwest Houston on Monday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the girl shot a woman in the neck during the robbery and took off with her money and her vehicle.

The victim survived.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Dec. 5.

Police arrested the teen after a short chase and they said she was being charged with aggravated robbery. Her name wasn't released because of her age.

A 22-year-old man who was with the girl in the victim's vehicle was also arrested. Ricky Anguiano is charged with felony evading and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to HPD.

The victim was leaving a check-cashing business on Bellaire Boulevard near Hillcroft around 3 p.m. when she was robbed in the parking lot.