Bond set at $1 million for Chavez HS student accused of having 3D-printed gun on campus

Prosecutors said the student threatened to kill himself and then showed the gun to teachers. Investigators later found out the gun had no bullets.

HOUSTON — A Chavez High School student was arrested Tuesday for allegedly bringing a 3D-printed gun to campus.

The 18-year-old originally had his bond set to $35,000 but a judge raised it to $1 million Thursday, saying he's taking this case very seriously.

According to court records, it all started with a conversation Alexander Teran had with a staff member.

"The defendant stated all teachers should carry guns," the prosecutor said. "He feels everyone in school needs to protect themselves."

Prosecutors then said the conversation got so weird that staff began shoving students into adjoining classrooms.

“Yeah, you better get her out of here,” the prosecutor claimed Teran said.

He then threatened to kill himself, according to prosecutors.

Court records said teachers asked Teran how he would do it and that's when he flashed his gun.

"The student had a 3D-printed gun on his person which was hidden under his shirt," prosecutors said.

Investigators later found out the gun had no bullets, an argument Teran's attorney used in front of a judge Thursday to get his bond reduced from $35,000.

"He couldn’t have harmed anybody. There were no bullets there," said Joshua Willoughby. "There was no ability to create combustion in this weapon since there was no bullet present, your honor."

Willoughby said Teran was making a mental health plea, but the judge felt differently, which is why he raised his bond to $1 million.

"I must follow the law and I think a million dollars is sufficient in this case to ensure the communities safety," said Judge Danilo Lacayo. "Sorry, but that is how it's going to have to be."

After resetting the case, Judge Danilo asked prosecutors to examine the 3D-printed gun to determine if it was a weapon.

A mental health evaluation has been ordered for Teran.

Houston ISD released the following statement about this case:

This is an important message for Chavez High School parents from Principal Martinez. I need to make you aware of an incident that occurred yesterday right before dismissal. A student went to an office asking for assistance. We discovered that the student had a prohibited weapon in his possession. Our officers responded and the weapon was confiscated, and no one was injured. Please know that we take these situations very seriously, as the safety of our students and staff is always our absolute top priority.