HOUSTON — A police chase in southeast Houston Monday ended with at least one person detained.

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw officers handcuff a woman and put her in the back of a patrol car.

The chase started at about 3:30 p.m. and ended shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Telephone Road and Wayside.

The suspect’s vehicle was a black SUV. The driver’s side window was busted.

There is still a heavy police presence in the area.

We are working to gather more details on how this chase started.

Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM