4 suspects in custody after chase that caused crash involving HPD and security guard

Thankfully no injuries were reported.

HOUSTON — Houston police took four suspects into custody after a chase and crash on the west side early Friday morning.

It was about 3:30 a.m. when officers were chasing suspects who were accused in a vehicle burglary.

In the 12600 block of Ashford Point, the suspects managed to swerve around a security guard’s vehicle but police were not. The cruiser and security vehicle collided.

The suspects were later apprehended down the road, and no injuries were reported.

The chase and crash remain under investigation.