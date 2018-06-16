HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A chase in northwest Harris County ended in a fiery crash and a death early Saturday.

It happened before 4 a.m. when a Precinct 4 Deputy Constable attempted to stop a sedan on the West Sam Houston Parkway frontage road.

The suspect allegedly went 100 mph southbound before losing control at Highway 290 and crashing into a pole.

The vehicle caught fire, and the suspect reportedly died at the scene.

Deputies have not yet released further info in the case.

