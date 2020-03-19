HOUSTON — Houston police officers took two people into custody following a chase and a violent crash in Third Ward overnight.

It happened at about 12 a.m. Thursday when officers attempted to stop a vehicle for unknown reasons.

Police said the driver refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed. The man flipped the car on Live Oak at Francis. The car rolled into the front yards of two homes before coming to a rest on its side.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody, police said.

The driver was treated by Houston firefighters and transported to a nearby hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The suspects’ names and charges have not been released.

OnSceneTV for KHOU 11