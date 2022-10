The chase started on Southwest Freeway near Beechnut and ended at Reading Road at Lazy Lane north of Southwest Freeway.

ROSENBERG, Texas — Police had a car surrounded after a chase that ended in the Rosenberg area Friday morning.

The high-speed chase started around 3:40 a.m. on Southwest Freeway near Beechnut going south and ended at Reading Road at Lazy Lane.

It’s unclear what started the chase.

Police said a SWAT team was called in to help.