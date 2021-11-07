HPD: Suspected DWI driver cut from vehicle after crashing through fence during police chase

Police said the driver reached speeds of more than 100 mph before crashing out.

HOUSTON — Houston police said a suspected DWI driver had to be cut out of his vehicle after crashing through a fence during a police chase.

According to investigators, a DWI officer saw the driver speeding on the feeder road of the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.

The officer attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop, leading the officer on a chase.

Police said the driver reached speeds of more than 100 mph while running through red lights and leading the officer on and off the Gulf Freeway.

The driver eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a side barrier wall before going through a fence in the 10200 block of the Gulf Freeway service road.

Police said after the driver was cut from his vehicle, officers had to use a tourniquet for his injuries.

He is expected to survive.

Fortunately, no one else was injured in this incident.

DWI, VCD and Clear Lake officers are at 12200 Gulf Freeway N/B service road. DWI officers tried to stop a speeding suspected DWI driver who lost control and struck a fence. Driver is expected to survive. 202 pic.twitter.com/BIGwoWAQB5 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 11, 2021

Check back for any updates.