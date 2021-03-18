PCT4: OnStar slows teen who took mom's SUV, led police on pursuit through Houston's north side

Precinct 4 deputies said OnStar was able to remotely control the suspect's vehicle and helped bring the chase to an end.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 15-year-old is in custody Thursday after leading deputies on a chase through north Houston.

According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, the teen stole his mother's GMC SUV and then led deputies on a chase that began on Cypresswood and FM 1960.

The chase lasted for several miles going on and off the North Freeway. At some point, OnStar was called to slow the car down which helped bring the chase to an end on the North Freeway exit ramp at Airtex Drive.

The teen was taken into custody without incident.

This is all the information deputies have provided at this time.

An investigation is currently underway.

Check back for any updates.

HAPPENING NOW!

Constable Deputies just concluded a police pursuit involving a recently reported stolen vehicle. The pursuit ended on IH-45 n/b at Richey Road. The driver is in custody. Avoid the area while investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/lceiLAUQMB — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) March 18, 2021