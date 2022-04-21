Chase leads to violent crash, leaving 2 innocent people injured in west Harris County

Deputies were in pursuit of a white minivan when the driver crashed into several cars at an intersection, leaving a grandmother and her son injured.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect is still on the run after leading Harris County deputies on a chase that resulted in a crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of Eldridge Parkway and Bellaire Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say they were chasing a suspect in a white minivan when the suspect crashed into several vehicles at the intersection.

The suspect then managed to escape the scene, leading the Harris County Sheriff's Office to launch a chopper on a search. That suspect is still at large.

The crash sent two innocent victims to the hospital. The victims were a grandmother in her 70s and her son. Both are currently stable.

Family of the victims told KHOU 11 that the son suffered a broken tailbone and the grandmother also has several broken bones.

The family also says both of them had to be cut out of the car before being rushed to the hospital.

Deputies have not released more information as to what started the chase.