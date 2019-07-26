HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A police chase in northwest Harris County Thursday night ended when another driver slammed into the suspect’s car.

Deputies tried to pull over a driver at Trickey and Gears Road, but he took off and ran a red light. Officials said another driver hit the suspect’s car and flipped upside down. The suspect’s car caught fire, deputies said.

No one was seriously injured.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the suspect was arrested and was believed to be under the influence.

