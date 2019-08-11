HOUSTON — A chase suspect was apprehended after he tried to get away by going the wrong way on a major freeway overnight, Houston police said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department tried to stop a driver in Chevrolet SUV at about 2:30 a.m. Friday. The driver went from Airline, turning northbound onto the southbound frontage road lanes along I-45 North.

Houston TranStar cameras showed the driver then got on the mainlanes of the freeway traveling in the wrong direction before he got out and ran away.

SUV chase wrong direction on I-45 North

Houston TranStar

Police were able to locate the suspect east of the freeway a few minutes later, near Nording and Tidwell. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Police said it wasn’t immediately clear why the suspect tried to flee.

