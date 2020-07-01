HOUSTON — Houston police took a man into custody after a lengthy chase from the Southwest Freeway to I-45 the Gulf Freeway late Monday.

A police sergeant at the scene tells KHOU 11 the chase started when the suspect, who was in a Mercedes coupe, wouldn’t stop for traffic violations.

The suspect led police northbound on the Southwest Freeway from Beechnut to downtown. He then went southbound on I-45 and exited at Cullen.

Police said the suspect crashed into the rear of another driver’s vehicle on the frontage road. Even after the crash, the suspect still tried to get away in his wrecked car, police said.

Officers rushed to the vehicle and smashed its windows to force the driver out. He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

The suspect's name and charges have not been released.

Police said four people were in the car that was struck. There were no serious injuries in that vehicle.

