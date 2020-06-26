Chase from Houston to Fort Bend Co. and back ends with pit maneuver, suspect in custody

Police said the driver refused to stop and drove into Fort Bend County before turning around and heading back into Houston.

HOUSTON — A chase that started in Houston, continued through Fort Bend County and back to Houston ended Thursday night with a pit maneuver and a suspect in custody.

The chase began around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of Chimney Rock and Richmond when police tried to stop the driver of a white Chevrolet Impala for a traffic violation. Police said the driver refused to stop and drove into Fort Bend County before turning around and heading back into Houston.