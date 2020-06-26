x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

crime

Chase from Houston to Fort Bend Co. and back ends with pit maneuver, suspect in custody

Police said the driver refused to stop and drove into Fort Bend County before turning around and heading back into Houston.
Credit: KHOU

HOUSTON — A chase that started in Houston, continued through Fort Bend County and back to Houston ended Thursday night with a pit maneuver and a suspect in custody.

The chase began around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of Chimney Rock and Richmond when police tried to stop the driver of a white Chevrolet Impala for a traffic violation. Police said the driver refused to stop and drove into Fort Bend County before turning around and heading back into Houston.

The chase ended just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Travis when officers used a pit maneuver. Police said the suspect had a “large amount of narcotics and cash” and was out on bond for evading arrest.

RELATED: List: Which counties, cities in the Houston area require face masks and which don't

RELATED: Map: Keeping track of Houston-area coronavirus cases