HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Air 11 is over the end of a police chase in northeast Harris County.

Deputy constables were chasing suspects in a black Jeep SUV before the vehicle crashed head-on into a larger snack delivery truck. The crash happened in a parking lot along Uvalde at Freeport before 11 a.m.

Officials say Pct. 3 Deputy Constables were chasing the suspects with the Harris County Sheriff's Office assisting.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing gunfire, but deputies have not confirmed if anyone was wounded.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates.

