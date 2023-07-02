HPD: One person in custody after chase ends in crash in SW Houston

The person involved in the chase was a burglary suspect, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A man is in custody after a chase ended in a crash Tuesday in the Gulfton area of southwest Houston.

Police said the man is a burglary suspect and he led police on a chase that started in the 6000 block of the Southwest Freeway, which is near Fountain View Drive.

The chase ended in a fiery crash on Elm Street near Hillcroft, but that's not before the suspect caused an innocent driver to crash out near an apartment complex on Westward and Gulfton. The innocent driver was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

After the crash, police said the suspect ran towards Westward and Gulfton where he was taken into custody.

No other injuries were reported

Solo, Mid West and South Gessner officers have an evading suspect in custody 6200 Elm. Male is a suspect in a burglary. 202 pic.twitter.com/YpMe2MWHcK — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 7, 2023

Below is video of the crash scenes connected to the chase: