HCSO: Car burglar shoots at residents before fleeing, crashing

The suspect was trapped in the twisted wreckage before being taken to the hospital and then jail, deputies tweeted.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies on Houston's west side say a suspected car burglar is in jail after a brief chase and a crash early Wednesday morning.

Harris County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a car burglar who fired gunshots at residents near the 19300 block of Park Row around 2 a.m.

The suspect fled, and as deputies were chasing him, he crashed in the 2600 block of N. Fry Road. The suspect was trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed by firefighters.

Captain T. Shelton tweeted the suspect was taken to the hospital and was then taken to jail.

No residents were hurt in the gunfire.

