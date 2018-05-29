HOUSTON -- Houston police had their guns drawn on a suspect on Almeda at Old Spanish Trail after a chase ended in a crash at the intersection.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. south of the Texas Medical Center area.

"#HpdintheAir as our helicopter is assisting officers at the end of a vehicle pursuit at Almeda Rd and Old Spanish Trail. Officers trying to make contact with male suspect driver. Active scene. Please avoid the area. #hounews," the police department tweeted.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

A few minutes later Air 11 was overhead as the suspect was pulled from the vehicle and treated at the scene for what appeared to be minor injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told KHOU 11 the suspect was wanted in a burglary at a home in Third Ward. He allegedly took the victim's car and sped from the scene, leading to the chase.

The suspect allegedly hit several other drivers during the pursuit, including a police car.

Police have not yet confirmed further info in the incident, but so far there are no reports of other serious injuries inovlved.

Chase crash in south Houston early Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Air 11

© 2018 KHOU