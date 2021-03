Two officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

HOUSTON — A robbery suspect was arrested after a chase ended in a crash involving a Houston police patrol car Wednesday afternoon.

Houston police said the chase started around 3:30 p.m. and ended on Winkler Road near the Gulf Freeway.

Police said during the chase, the suspect hit a car, causing it to crash into an HPD patrol car. Two officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The vehicle that struck the police vehicle sped away from the scene.