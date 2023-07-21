Chase ends when man crashes into woman's SUV, then slams into pole

Police say both drivers were hurt when the 34-minute chase ended in a crash on Chimney Rock near Burdine in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON — A police chase through southwest Houston ended when the man crashed into a woman's vehicle before he slammed into a pole.

Both drivers were hurt in the wreck on Chimney Rock near Burdine.

Houston police said it started with a call from a woman who said her boyfriend assaulted her. He wasn't there when officers arrived but the woman called back later and said he was following her. The 911 operator told her to drive to a police station.

Officers then tried to question the guy but he took off and led them on a 34-minute chase through southwest Houston.

At one point, he got out of his vehicle and officers approached him.

"He was able to get back into his car, took off again headed southbound on Chimney Rock where he struck a citizen's vehicle," HPD Commander Christopher Hassig said.

The force of the crash pushed the innocent bystander's SUV into a ditch and then he hit the pole hard enough to set off the airbags.

Hassig said the man wasn't wearing a seatbelt so he injured his head when he hit the windshield. He went to a hospital by ambulance. He was wearing an ankle monitor but police haven't said why yet.

The woman was also injured and taken to a hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

Hassig said the man faces charges including assault of a family member, evading arrest and possibly auto theft because the vehicle he was in belonged to his girlfriend's mother.

His name has not been released.

