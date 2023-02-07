Still no answers 1 year after man was shot to death in his family's driveway by plain-clothes HPD officers

Police said they were serving a warrant for a violent robbery committed by Charion Lockett, but family members said the allegations don't add up.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — It has been one year since Charion Lockett, 27, was shot to death by plain-clothes officers in front of his family's north Houston home and his family members said they still have a lot of unanswered questions.

On Feb. 7, 2022, Houston police officers in unmarked vehicles showed up at a house on Oak West Drive, just south of FM 1960 between the North Freeway and Hardy Toll Road, to serve a warrant for Lockett's arrest.

Editor's note: The videos in this article are from previous reports.

The warrant, which had been filed three days before, was for an aggravated robbery charge. The robbery happened in November 2021, according to court documents. Lockett's family members said they don't believe the allegations against him.

In the court documents, investigators laid out the evidence and said someone who claims he knew Lockett from high school told police Lockett and another man tried to rob him in a parking lot and it ended with shots fired.

According to Lockett's family, that doesn't add up. They said he wanted to be a lawyer and had a master's degree in criminal justice. His mother said he was studying for the LSAT when he was killed.

"My son was a loving person. All he cared about was his family," his mother said last year. "He took care of everybody."

Lockett's family members said they got a call from police about the warrant less than an hour before Lockett was ambushed by police outside the home.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Lockett shot at officers before they could even get out of their cars and that's why they returned fire.

Houston police released bodycam video from nine officers who were at the scene.

"In the video footage released by HPD, it shows officers arriving to the scene, you hear gunshots and then you hear more gunshots," Lockett's family attorney said last year. "What they want you to think is that the initial gunshots came from Charion Lockett."

The attorney said the video doesn't show Lockett firing any shots even though police said he had a gun and opened fire on them first.

Randall Kallinen, another attorney representing the Lockett family, said when officers arrived on the scene, not one of them identified themselves as police and they were in an unmarked car.

"It (the video) shows Officer Inocencio in an undercover vehicle, not marked, opening his car door, pointing a gun out and shooting," Kallinen said. "And not one single officer said, 'Houston police, police, hands up,' nothing."

You can watch the bodycam video here: