HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Charges are pending against a 24-year-old man who deputies said ran over his father in the parking lot of a YMCA in northwest Harris County.

This happened at about 10:40 a.m. at Cypresswood Drive and Tomball Parkway.

Deputies said they two got into a physical altercation before the son got into a car and ran over his dad multiple times.

The suspect, 24-year-old Devon Amos, drove away. He ditched the car near the scene of the incident and has yet to be located, deputies said.

The dad, 42-year-old Cedrick Amos, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he suffered head and shoulder injuries but is expected to survive.

An investigation is ongoing and charges are pending against the younger Amos.

The YMCA of Greater Houston released the following statement:

“On Saturday, April 27, there was a family disturbance in the parking lot of the D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA location. Staff followed all emergency protocols and the police were immediately notified. Officers arrived on scene and took control of the situation. At no time were members or guests inside the building in danger."

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: