Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman added two more criminal charges to the long list facing embattled R&B singer R. Kelly, involving an incident that allegedly took place in Minneapolis back in 2001.

The incident reportedly took place in July of that year, when Kelly was in Minneapolis for a show. The victim, then under 18, was able to approach Kelly and ask for an autograph. Prosecutors say he gave her one, plus a piece of paper with a phone number on it. When the teen called, she was directed to his hotel where the girl says she was met by a staff member and taken to Kelly's hotel suite.

Once there, Kelly allegedly offered the juvenile $200 to take off her clothes and dance with him. When she agreed, the victim says Kelly took off his own clothes and began dancing with her.

Before leaving, the victim says she was offered VIP seating at the R. Kelly concert the next night. When she called, he reportedly brushed her off, and changed his phone number a short time later.

Freeman made clear that while there was sexual contact between R. Kelly and the juvenile, there was no sexual intercourse between the two. He told reporters Minnesota authorities learned about the incident from a tip line set up in Chicago, where Kelly faces multiple charges involving underage girls. Minneapolis Police followed up, interviewed the victim and her brother, and forwarded the case to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

"Some might say 'aren't you piling on? He's got federal charges in New York, state charges in Cook County (Illinois) and elsewhere..,'" said Freeman. "Frankly, Minnesota victims deserve their day in court, and that's why we're here."

R. Kelly is currently jailed in New York on charges there as well, and Freeman says it is unclear when, or even if he will come to Minnesota to appear in court. He is charged in Hennepin County with one count of engaging in prostitution with an individual under the age of 18, and offering to hire for sexual purposes under the age of 18.

Attorney Gloria Allred, who is representing the alleged victim released the following statement:

Today two additional state felony charges were filed in Minneapolis on behalf of a woman who was alleged to be a victim of R. Kelly. I do represent that victim as well. We are not disclosing her name and in the criminal filing she will only be called “the victim.” Mr. Kelly is charged in that case with two counts of prostitution of a minor who is under the age of 18.



I would like to emphasize that my client is not a prostitute. She is instead a child victim of Mr. Kelly. My understanding from law enforcement in that state, however, is that the only available statute for which Mr. Kelly can be charged is the prostitution statute. My hope is that in the future, the Minnesota legislature will review that law and consider changing it to more properly reflect crimes that are committed against children. In its present form, some victims may be fearful of coming forward because they don’t want to be classified as prostitutes, when nothing can be further from the truth.



I commend my client in Minneapolis for the courage she displayed in speaking to law enforcement. As this new case demonstrates, it is not too late for there to be justice for even more victims of R. Kelly.

She sent a second statement that reads:

I am aware the law enforcement in Minnesota has been carefully investigating my client's allegations about Mr. Kelly for more than six months. They have taken it seriously and that is why charges were filed today.

Mr. Kelly's defense attorneys should also take these charges seriously, because if they don't, Mr. Kelly will bear the consequences. Mr. Kelly already in a world of trouble in the criminal justice system and questioning the motives of prosecutors will do nothing to help him with the serious felony charges that have been filed against him in Minnesota.