Charges dropped against teen injured in deputy-involved shooting at NRG Park

The deputy constable was fired after Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen said she acted outside department policy when she fired her weapon multiple times at the teen.

HOUSTON — Charges were dropped against a teen who was injured in a shooting involving a Harris County deputy constable at NRG Park.

Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said on Dec. 31 the deputy constable was fired after acting outside department policy when she fired her weapon multiple times at the 17-year-old.

The Houston Police Department, which was investigating the shooting since it happened within city limits, said the former deputy was chasing a 17-year-old girl accused of driving recklessly through the park in a stolen vehicle.

At some point, investigators said the teen and deputy got into a confrontation. That's when the deputy reportedly fired her weapon.

The teen was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds but survived, according to police.

The deputy was immediately placed on administrative leave pending a review.

Precinct 1 said an internal team, as well as HPD and the Harris County District Attorney's Office, continues to investigate the incident.

The constable's office has not released the deputy's name. They said the officer joined the department in 2008 and was sworn in as an officer in March 2021.

Harris County Constable Alan Rosen released the following statement on Dec. 31:

"On the morning of December 26, 2021, a Precinct One deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting in the NRG Complex area. We are committed to accountability and holding all deputies accountable for their actions.

"After a departmental review of this incident, the deputy involved in the shooting has been terminated. The Deputy’s conduct was not consistent with departmental policies.

"The deputy started working as a civilian at Precinct One in 2008, and became a certified deputy in March 2021.

"This is an ongoing investigation by the Precinct One Internal Affairs Unit, Houston Police Department and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office."