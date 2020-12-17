21-year-old man charged in shooting that killed 11-year-old in west Houston

Desmond Hawkins, 21, was charged with one count of capital murder and one count of murder on Wednesday.

HOUSTON — A suspect has been charged in the shooting that happened in October where an 11-year-old boy and man were killed in west Houston.

Desmond Hawkins, 21, was charged with one count of capital murder and one count of murder on Wednesday. He was already booked into the Harris County Jail the day he was charged for an unrelated crime.

The deadly shooting happened on Oct. 2 at an apartment complex parking lot located at 2525 Old Farm Road.

Officers found two people, 11-year-old Dominic Sumicek and 41-year-old Menuelle Solomon, shot multiple times.

Solomon was pronounced dead on the scene. Sumicek was taken to a nearby hospital where he died weeks later.

A preliminary investigation revealed three suspects walked into the apartment complex, approached Solomon and Sumicek, then shot at them multiple times. The suspects then ran to a nearby black Pontian sedan and drove away in an unknown direction.

A further investigation identified Hawkins as one of the three suspects in this case.

There has been no further information released on the other two possible suspects in this case, but an investigation is ongoing and additional suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.