CHANNELVIEW, Texas — Newly released court documents detail the final moments of a man allegedly killed at the hands of his common-law wife Thursday at the couple’s home in Channelview.

Caroline Mendoza, 45, is accused of shooting and stabbing Jose Albarado multiples times during an argument. She’s charged with murder.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded at 5:45 p.m. to a residence in the 15000 block of Groveshire after receiving a disturbance call.

Investigators said the couple got into a verbal altercation, during which Mendoza shot Albarado multiple times. The victim walked out of the house and collapsed in the driveway. That’s when, deputies said Mendoza grabbed a knife from inside the home and followed Albarado outside.

“As the victim was defenseless and down on the driveway the suspect stabbed him multiple times in the chest,” court documents said.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, Albarado was found bleeding in the driveway. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

During an interview, officers claim Mendoza admitted to shooting and stabbing her husband. She was subsequently charged and booked into the Harris County jail.

