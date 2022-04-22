HCSO: Suspect arrested in connection to burglary at Harris County school

HCSO said he was caught on camera on Easter Sunday crawling, stealing and hanging out around a Channelview school. He drove off in a stolen bus full of electronics.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — Sheriff's deputies have arrested a suspect in a weird $35,000 robbery at a Channelview school that was caught on on camera. The robber was seen crawling from room to room and stealing a bunch of stuff before driving away in a stolen bus.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the suspect as 32-year-old Eric Bustamante.

Note: The videos in this story were uploaded before the arrest.

Security video from Easter Sunday showed a man break into the Silver Star Academy with a shovel and getting away with TVs, tablets a computer and the stolen bus.

He was also seen crawling on the ground at one point, possibly trying to avoid being seen on cameras. The man even hung out around the school, watching TV, eating from the kitchen and using a restroom.

Sheriff Gonzalez said Bustamante has been charged with burglary of a building. He's currently in custody in the Harris County jail with a bond of $20,000.