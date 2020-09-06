Police served a search warrant on Daybell's house Tuesday morning in connection to the disappearance of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

REXBURG, Idaho — Chad Daybell is in custody after human remains were found at his home north of Rexburg Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed that the remains had been discovered in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said the remains have not been identified, and did not specify whether the remains belong to one person or more than one person. He declined to take questions.

Daybell has been taken into custody for questioning in connection to the remains, but has not been formally charged with a crime.

Rexburg Police, along with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the FBI, arrived at Daybell's home in the 200 block of 1900 East around 7 a.m. to serve the search warrant.

Police confirmed to KTVB that the warrant was related to the disappearance of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who have been missing since September. The warrant is currently sealed.

Lori Vallow, Daybell's wife and the mother of the missing children, is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court. She remains held in the Madison County Jail.

In addition to the missing children case, both Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are also under investigation in connection to the Oct. 19 death of Chad's late wife, Tammy Daybell. The woman's death was originally believed to be from natural causes, but later ruled suspicious.

Chad Daybell married Lori Vallow in Hawaii on Nov. 5, weeks after his wife's death.

KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.

Posted by East Idaho News on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Watch more on the search for Lori Vallow's missing Idaho kids: