Caught on camera: Man hits customer with gun during cell phone store robbery

The man stole cash and cell phones from the store in the incident that was caught on surveillance camera.

HOUSTON — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for hitting a customer during a cell phone store robbery, according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division.

This happened just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 2 at a business on Alief Clodine near the Westpark Tollway in west Houston.

Houston police said a man walked into the store and approached a customer near the counter and hit them in the back of the head with his gun.

The man then went around the counter and demanded money from the cash register, police said. The employee handed the cash over and then was forced into the back office.

The robber took several cell phones from the back room and ran off in an unknown direction from the store, police said.

The robber is described as 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing from 140 to 150 pounds, wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.