Houston police to deploy teams to handle celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve

HOUSTON — Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is issuing a warning for those engaging in celebratory gunfire this New Year’s Eve.

The police chief said the department will be deploying teams to arrest those engaging in this deadly conduct.

“Please do not risk seriously wounding or killing someone by engaging in this reckless behavior. #RelationalPolicing,” Acevedo said in a tweet which quote tweeted a post from the Dallas Police Department.

“It shouldn’t need to be said: “What comes up, must come down” #CelebratoryGunfire injures and kills people. Celebrate safely!” DPD said in their tweet which included a video raising awareness of the deadly practice.

Last year, a Philippa Ashford, 61, died after she was struck by a bullet from celebratory gunfire during a New Year’s celebration in northwest Harris County. Ashford worked there 12 years as a nurse manager at the Menninger Clinic.

In northeast Harris County, deputies say a man was shot in the wrist due to celebratory gunfire. Fortunately, he was OK.