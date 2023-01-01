Listen: Despite warnings, celebratory gunfire heard in parts of Houston on New Year's Eve

Crime Stoppers will offer rewards of $5,000 if someone is caught shooting a gun into the air.

HOUSTON — Despite warnings from local law enforcement, celebratory gunfire could be heard in some areas as people rang in the New Year Saturday night.

The sound of celebratory gunfire was caught on camera in Houston’s east end, known as EaDo, near Texas Avenue and Emancipation.

Then while covering a deadly stabbing in southeast Houston, KHOU 11’s overnight crew captured celebratory gunfire in a neighborhood off the Gulf Freeway and Astoria Boulevard.

Remember, firing off random gunfire could get you a hefty fine or land you in jail. Crime Stoppers will offer rewards of $5,000 if someone is caught shooting a gun into the air.