HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect in a lengthy pursuit was taken into custody after he was brought down with a Taser gun early Monday morning.

The chase started around 12 a.m. when the suspect reportedly fled from Precinct 4 deputy constables westbound in a red sedan on the N. Sam Houston Tollway frontage road near Highway 249.

Deputies deployed spike strips, bringing the suspect to a stop on N. Gessner just south of the tollway.

The driver sat in his car and refused to comply with commands for about 10 minutes. A K-9 officer was brought in, and the suspect got out of his car but still refused to comply with officers’ demands.

The suspect was heard telling the officers to “shoot me” and “hit me” before a deputy deployed a Taser gun on him, bringing him down and into custody.

The constable’s office is expected to release more info later in the day Monday as to why deputies initially tried to stop the man.

