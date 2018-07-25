FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Deputies have released surveillance video of three suspects who burglarized four vehicles at the Parkside Bella Terra Apartments in the Richmond area.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, in the early morning hours of July 12, surveillance cameras captured three suspects. One suspect committed the burglaries while the other two were the lookouts.

Deputies said the trio was able to steal one firearm.

It is believed the suspects may live in the complex due to the suspects being able to access the pedestrian gates.

Suspect no. 1 is described as a black male in his late teens.

Suspect no. 2 is described as a white male in his late teens.

Suspect no. 3 is described as a black male in his late teens.

Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc.

