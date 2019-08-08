SPRING, Texas — Tucked behind a rural airport, the small strip center on the corner of 2920 and Stuebner Airline in Spring is Ray Dabbikar's American dream.

"It's everything, buddy," Dabbikar said. "It's feeding my family."

Lately, it's more of a nightmare.

"It never happened. Like, this is the first time," Dabbikar said.

Just a few days ago, four to five men, faces covered in T-shirts, plowed a truck into his storefront. Their target was the ATM inside.

"They break everything," Dabbikar said.

The heist takes nearly 20 minutes. At one point they stop and hide when traffic picks up along 2920 out front. When it was over, the damage was extensive.

"I'm really upset, of course," Dabbikar said. "I'm upset. It's my business. Somebody hurt me."

Dabbikar was in the middle of an expansion and hoped to open a restaurant and bar on his property, too. Now it's all on hold.

"It's a lot," Dabbikar said. "Business is slow. It looks like the store is closed and something is going on. It's a very hard time going on right now."

Now Dabbikar is hoping someone recognizes the men in this surveillance, does the right thing and turns them into the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

