HOUSTON - Houston Police are searching for some suspects caught on camera stealing packages from homes near Memorial Park and in The Heights.

One video shows a man walk up to a home near Memorial Park and steal a package from someone’s front porch. Inside the package were a pair of wedding shoes and a veil for a bride-to-be. A neighbor later found the items on a nearby street.

Raw video: Package thief caught on camera near Memorial Park

Another video shows a suspect swipe two large packages from a home in The Heights that contained an expensive office chair and a pair of longhorns. The homeowner said it appeared the thief was following a FedEx truck and waited to grab the packages.

Raw video: Package thief caught on camera in The Heights

Anyone with information on either of these cases is urged to contact HPD at (713) 884-3131.

© 2018 KHOU