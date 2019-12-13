CYPRESS, Texas — Back to back cases of vandalism in the Bridgeland subdivision near Cypress have neighbors concerned. Precinct 5 Deputy Constables are warning those responsible it's only a matter of time until they're caught.

One homeowner's Ring doorbell captured everything on video.

"It looks like he has a pillowcase over his head and eye holes cut out of the pillowcase," said Sgt. Mike Bilbrey. "It is really disturbing and creepy looking."

The video appears to show a young teenager with a rock in his hand. He hurls it right through the front window.

"You have to think who might be sleeping in that room that you throw that rock into," Bilbrey said. "Might be a child or elderly individual."

Luckily no one was injured. The family who does not want to be identified shared a photo of the gaping hole in the window and the big rock that ended up in their study. And what happened to them is not an isolated incident.

"It does seem that it has stepped up a little bit," Bilbrey said. "We've had a couple broken windows, a brick thrown through a window, and a pipe thrown through another window."

Neighbors are sharing more and more videos of what appear to be teens up to no good in the area.

"Usually when school gets out for the holidays, we have an uptick in crime," Bilbrey said.

For now, no one's been hurt.

"If you do throw that rock and hurt somebody, there will be an enhancement to that charge," Bilbrey said.

Precinct 5 deputy constables wants parents to take a good look at the videos and remind their teens this is a crime.

"The message would be don't," Bilbrey said. "Eventually someone will talk. Eventually you will get caught. And when you get caught, you will face jail time and fines."

If you have any information, call the Precinct 5 Constable's Office at (281) 463-6666.

