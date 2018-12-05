The FBI is looking for a bank robbery suspect caught on camera robbing a PlainsCapital Bank on Griggs Road Monday.

Surveillance video shows the suspect jumping the counter, grabbing one of the tellers and putting her in a headlock while demanding cash. After grabbing a handful of money, he lets her go, then runs out of the bank.

He is described as a white male between 50 to 60 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 with a thin build, clean-shaven, wearing a gray-and-white-striped V-neck T-shirt, blue jeans and a black Texans baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222 TIPS (8477).

