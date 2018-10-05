Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a woman accused of shoplifting who was caught on video attacking employees as she tried to leave a store.

Deputies say on March 20, three suspects went into a Famous Footwear store in the 19900 block of the Katy Freeway in west Harris County. They say two of the suspects took shoes from the store and ran off.

Employees stopped the third suspect at the front of the store and took shoes from her, according to deputies. Surveillance video shows the suspect attacking the employees.

Authorities say the third suspect left the store with a man in black Ford Explorer with yellow paint near the right rear bumper.

Deputies describe the suspect as a black female, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 and weighing between 240 and 250 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call the HCSO Robbery unit at (713) 274-9234.

