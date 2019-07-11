HOUSTON — Three men armed with a rifle and pistols barged into a north Houston restaurant, robbed the patrons inside and stole money from the register, Houston police say.

The men robbed the Wingstop in the 400 block of West Little York just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Surveillance video inside the store captured the violent robbery.

They are described as all being in their 20s, wearing dark clothing with Adidas or Champion logos. One of the men was armed with a handgun with a silver slide.

All three were wearing gloves and had masks or coverings on their faces. They fled in a red Dodge Charger, police said.

Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

