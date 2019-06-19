KATY, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged after he was caught using fake ID's to cash checks, according to the Fort Bend County Constable's Office, Precinct 3.

The constable's office posted photos of the suspect and the cash recovered on Facebook.

He was arrested at the Regions Bank at 25010 Farm to Market 1093 in Katy.

Deputies say the man hit several banks in the Katy area. They said $6,200 cash was recovered.

He has been charged with fraudulent ID and theft.

His identity has not yet been released.

