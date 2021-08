The district said there have been nearly 30 thefts of catalytic converters (off of HISD and private vehicles) at 17 different HISD properties.

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District said it's being targeted by thieves.

Catalytic converter thieves, to be precise.

Since the beginning of the year, HISD said there have been 27 catalytic converter thefts at 17 different HISD properties.

Both HISD vehicles and private vehicles have been targeted. No arrests have been made in connection with the thefts.