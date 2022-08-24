Catalytic converter theft raid targets several locations including Fresno, Pearland areas

FRESNO, Texas — Several law enforcement agencies were seen Wednesday morning at a home in the Fresno area in Brazoria County.
A warrant was being served at the home on West Dallas near Nail Road, officials said. A narcotics lieutenant told KHOU 11 that the investigation was connected to a catalytic converter bust that involves possibly six locations. More than a dozen pallets of stolen catalytic converters were seen being removed from the Fresno area home.
A second KHOU 11 crew captured video at a Pearland home that may be connected to the investigation.
We are working to find out how many locations are involved and who was arrested.
Stay with us as we work to gather more on this developing story.