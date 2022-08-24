Catalytic converter theft raid targets several locations including Fresno, Pearland areas

FRESNO, Texas — Several law enforcement agencies were seen Wednesday morning at a home in the Fresno area in Brazoria County.
A warrant was being served at the home on West Dallas near Nail Road, officials said. A narcotics lieutenant told KHOU 11 that the investigation was connected to a catalytic converter bust that involves possibly six locations. More than a dozen pallets of catalytic converters were seen being removed from the Fresno area home.
A second KHOU 11 crew captured video at a Pearland home that Pearland police said is part of "a large-scale multi-agency investigation." They said multiple search warrants were executed Wednesday morning.
