Not the welcome home he was expecting. Man says catalytic converter stolen from airport parking lot

Shariq Ghani said he parked at IAH's Ecopark lot when he went out of town for a business trip. When he got home, he realized his catalytic converter was gone.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — It’s no secret that catalytic converters are a hot item for thieves in Houston: Harris County leads the state in thefts, according to a recent report by AAA.

However, one victim was surprised when he had to cover all the costs even though he had paid to park his truck in an airport parking lot.

Shariq Ghani said he parked his truck at Bush International Airport’s Ecopark lot on Friday when he went out of town for a business trip. When he returned the next day and went to start his Toyota Tacoma, he knew right away something was wrong.

“I turned on my car and it startled me,” Ghani said. “The security guard came by and said, ‘Look underneath the truck,’ and I look underneath the truck and the catalytic converter was gone."

Catalytic converters can cost thousands of dollars and their thefts are on the rise. A summer report from AAA showed they’re up 5,300% since 2019 in Texas and Harris County leads the state.

“What was more surprising was that it happened on a private lot,” Ghani said. “The security guard wasn’t surprised.”

Ghani was told he would have to cover the costs and said he even had to pay for parking to exit.

Ghani has insurance and did file a police report but thinks private parking lots, including the airport’s, should do more to deter thieves and help cover costs.

“Houston Airports cares about its passengers and their property,” Houston Airports Director of Communications Augusto Bernal said in a statement. “There are multiple cameras at all parking locations, our lots are well lit, and each location has a private security guard service. Also, Houston Airports works closely with its parking operators and the Houston Police Department to have crime deterrents at all parking facilities.”

Bernal said the airport does refund parking costs to customers in cases of theft. Ghani said he will now think twice when it comes to parking around Greater Houston.