HOUSTON — Deputies with Harris County Precinct 1 conducted a money laundering bust at an illegal game room in south Houston Tuesday morning.

This happened in the 1500 block of College Ave. in south Houston.

Constable Alan Rosen said deputies have raided this particular game room four times and he hopes felony charges against the owner and operators will send a message.

Property and cash were seized from the location. The owner and operators have been hit with felony charges and warrants have been issued for their arrests.

