18-year-old charged with murder in what appears to be 14-year-old Carlos Lugo's shooting death

HOUSTON — An 18-year-old man charged with murder appears to be the suspect in the February shooting death of 14-year-old Carlos Lugo, according to court documents.

Zourian Stephon Lewis, 18, has been charged with murder, and on Saturday, his bond was set at $500,000. The court records show the victim, in this case, is a minor with the initials C.L.

According to court records, Lewis may have killed Lugo because he talked to police about a previous homicide.

In February, Lews was charged with killing 36-year-old Arne Richardson in November 2022. Police said Richardson and his girlfriend came across several people breaking into cars. When he confronted one of the suspects, he was shot.

Police said shell casings in that case matched the ones used in Carlos Lugo's killing.

Lewis is due back in court Monday.

What happened

Carlos Lugo had been reported missing for about two weeks before his body was found on Feb. 4.

Police said his body was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Firnat Street near the Hardy Toll Road, about a mile away from where he was last seen. An autopsy confirmed he had been shot to death.

His mother, Rosa Lugo, said the pain of losing him at such a young age has been unbearable.