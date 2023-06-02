Reward being offered for information about Carlos Lugo's death

Carlos Lugo was found on a dead-end street in north Houston. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps find his killer.

HOUSTON — A reward is being offered for information that helps find the person or people who killed a 14-year-old.

Carlos Lugo had been reported missing for about two weeks before his body was found on a dead-end street in north Houston. He had been shot to death.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from previous reports.

Carlos' body was found around 11 a.m. Saturday on Firnat Street near the Hardy Toll Road, about a mile away from where he was last seen.

He was last seen on Jan. 21 and he was reported missing on Jan. 23.

In an interview with KHOU 11 News, Carlos' mother, Rosa Lugo, said she has no idea who would hurt her son.

Houston police said they don't know where Carlos was killed. They also said they have no suspect or motive.

Reward information

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Devastated mother

Rosa Lugo said she wants to know what happened to her son. She had been searching for and hoping to find her son alive.

She said she remembers her son as a happy, friendly kid with lots of energy. On Monday, his friends gathered near his school to honor him.

Lugo said she's thankful that Texas EquuSearch was able to help find her child's body. She also expressed gratitude for the support she's received from the community. But, she said, there's a deep void left behind in the wake of Carlos' death.

Carlos was going to turn 15 in March. Lugo said they had just started planning his birthday party.

Now, they're planning a funeral that she said they can't afford. They started this GoFundMe account to help with expenses.