Houston teen's body found about 1 mile away from where he was last seen about 2 weeks prior

Carlos Lugo's mother was hoping her 14-year-old son would be found alive. Her worst fears came true when his body was found on a dead-end street in north Houston.

HOUSTON — A mother is left searching for answers after her 14-year-old son was found shot to death in north Houston last weekend.

Carlos Lugo had been reported missing for about two weeks before his body was found.

His mother, Rosa Lugo, wants to know what happened to him.

Carlos' body was found on Firnat Street near the Hardy Toll Road, about a mile away from where he was last seen.

Lugo had been searching for and hoping to find her son alive.

He was last seen on Jan. 21, Lugo said, and he was reported missing on Jan. 23.

On Saturday, he was found dead. An autopsy report showed that he was shot to death.

Balloons and candles were placed at the spot where his body was found -- a grassy area near a dead-end street.

Lugo said she has no idea who would hurt her son. Since his killer could still be on the streets, she didn't want to be shown on camera for this KHOU 11 News report.

She said she remembers her son as a happy, friendly kid with lots of energy. On Monday, his friends gathered near his school to honor him.

Lugo said she's thankful that Texas EquuSearch was able to help find her child's body. She also expressed gratitude for the support she's received from the community. But, she said, there's a deep void left behind in the wake of Carlos' death.

Carlos was going to turn 15 in March. Lugo said they had just started planning his birthday party.

Now, they're planning a funeral that she said they can't afford. They started this GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

Lugo said she wants justice for her son and hopes police find whoever is responsible for his death. Anyone with information about Carlos' death is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

A vigil will be held this weekend near where his body was found.