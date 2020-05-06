Former LA Dodger Carl Crawford charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend in Houston

Crawford has been released on $10,000 bond.

HOUSTON — Former Los Angeles Dodger and Houston native Carl Crawford has been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend at her home in early May.

Crawford, 38, is alleged to have choked her to the point she “felt like she was about to pass out” and repeatedly slammed her head against the wall, according to court documents filed in Harris County on Wednesday.

Crawford has bonded out of the Harris County Jail. Under his bond conditions, he must not have any contact with her.

The woman told police that Crawford texted her on May 7 that he wanted to talk. He arrived angry at her apartment the next day, according to court records, and asked about a man he believed she was dating.

Police say he held her at gunpoint and slammed her head into a wall and began chocking her.

She was able to escape and call police when their daughter walked into the room, according to court documents.

She told police, records show, that “if she were to be choked any longer that she would be hurt pretty bad.”

Police said they later found harassing and threatening text messages sent to her by Crawford.

About a week after the alleged incident, a woman and child drowned at Crawford's Houston home.

Crawford graduated from Jefferson Davis High School in Houston. He spent 15 years in the Major Leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.